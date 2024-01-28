WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle Police thrilled with overwhelming support of local fundraiser

    LaSalle Police say they were thrilled with the overwhelming support they received on Saturday for a mens coat drive and fundraiser benefiting the Salvation Army.

     

    Officers send the day at Zehrs collection donations in town.

     

    Senior Constable Terry Seguin said they raised $1000 dollars.

     

    Along with money, food and coats were donated to help the Sally Anne in the community.

