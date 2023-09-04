LaSalle police stop woman driving 84 km/h over limit

A woman was charged with stunt driving in LaSalle after speeding more than 80 km/h over the limit.

LaSalle police said the traffic enforcement unit stopped a vehicle early Monday morning for driving 134 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Front Road.

The 34-year-old woman was charged with stunt driving and had her licence suspended for 30 days and her vehicle impounded for 14 days.

LaSalle police are reminding residents to slow down and drive safe.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.