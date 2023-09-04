LaSalle police stop woman driving 84 km/h over limit

A woman is facing a stunt driving charge after police stopped her going 134 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: LaSalle Police Service) A woman is facing a stunt driving charge after police stopped her going 134 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: LaSalle Police Service)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver