WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle Police Service launches community survey

    LaSalle Police cruiser, May 4, 2018. (Courtesy LaSalle police / Facebook)

    The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) is looking to hear feedback from residents in an effort to measure effectiveness and community satisfaction.

    The service is asking residents to take a minute or two to complete its new community survey available online to help the LPS “continue to meet the ever-evolving needs of our community.”

    “This survey is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the needs of our community,” LPS Chief Duncan Davies said in a news release. “By partnering with us and providing feedback, you will be directly contributing to our collective effort in making our community more safe, secure and inclusive.”

    Survey areas will include perceptions of safety and security within the community, personal interactions and experiences with LaSalle police personnel, perception of police effectiveness for seeking and creating community engagement, and perception of how the police address your concerns. 

