WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police are investigating a possible hate motivated break and enter over the weekend where the culprit allegedly left behind “disturbing messages” and racist symbols.

Police say the break in at a home off of Todd Lane was discovered by the family Sunday after they returned from a trip away Halloween night.

When they entered their home the family discovered the break-in and extensive damage to the interior of the residence along with racist symbols and message spray painted on some walls. Police say furniture and several items were also stolen.

Police say the investigation is still in the initial stages and officers are working to identify the person or people responsible.

“The LaSalle Police Service condemns all criminal acts, especially those that promote hatred toward anyone,” police said in a news release.

LaSalle police are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have that could be of assistance.

Anyone with information about this occurrence is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service immediately at 519 969-5210 or an anonymous tip can be made at Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or www.catchcrooks.com.