LaSalle police seek driver so they can thank him for his help

LaSalle police officers are thanking a driver who helped block traffic so they could safely apprehend a person on a busy roadway.

Officers responded to reports of an individual walking in traffic on Front Road on Wednesday.

Upon engaging with the person, police say it was evident they were under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was a danger to themselves. For their safety, officers say they attempted to escort the individual out of traffic, but the person became combative.

During the struggle at the roadside, while trying to apprehend the individual, passing vehicles did not slow down or change lanes, and some drivers were observed filming the incident making the situation extremely dangerous for everyone involved.

“Fortunately, a considerate motorist stopped their truck and trailer, activating their hazard lights to create a safe zone for the officers. This allowed the officers to safely apprehend the individual and transport them to the hospital for assessment,” said a news release from police.

Police are extending their gratitude to the motorist for their assistance in ensuring everyone's safety and request that they contact Const. Rathbone at 519-969-5210. They would like to personally thank this driver for their compassion and quick thinking.