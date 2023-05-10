LaSalle police reminds boaters to slow down and prevent shoreline erosion

Even after record high water levels caused flooding for many shoreline properties a few years ago, some boaters are still buzzing down the river faster than they should — leading to shoreline erosion.

That's why LaSalle police officers are reminding boaters to mind their wake. In the town, the speed limit for boaters along the Detroit River is 10 km/h. Exceeding that speed limit can result in a $240 fine.

LaSalle Police Service launched its "Mind Your Wake" campaign back in 2019 as water levels across the Windsor-Essex region reached record highs.

The result of speeding boats leaving a huge wake behind meant properties along the shoreline had water flowing into their backyards and — in some cases — their homes.

"They're doing, let's say, 10 to 15 knots. They put in a wake of about one to two feet of water and it just washes up on the shoreline and it eats away at the shore," said Ralph Allen, a boater who lives on Willow Drive.

Willow Drive was among the hardest-hit areas for flooding back in 2019.

According to Const. Terry Seguin, "transient boaters" coming from the U.S. may not know the speed limit in LaSalle waters.

That's why LaSalle police are issuing a reminder for boaters to mind their wake ... and respect the speed limit of 10 km/h along the town's shoreline.

LaSalle police sign at the marina showing where boaters can escape the 10 km/h speed limit in LaSalle, Ont. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

"That's not to say that it's just U.S. boaters who are causing the issue. But there are people who want to bring out their sea-doos or even the large boats which are causing a large wake," said Seguin.

Speed restrictions are only lifted along the west side of Grassy Island.

Seguin said he believes the "Mind Your Wake" campaign has been effective in its attempt to get boaters to slow down since it was launched in 2019.

Still, he said, police try to address the issue whenever it continues to arise.

"We do have our LaSalle police marine unit. It's certainly not a full-time unit but we are out as frequently as we can be in the summertime," said Seguin.

"Windsor police and the Ontario Provincial Police also patrol our federally-governed waterways. So there are three different police services that are out patrolling our waterways in LaSalle."

As for Allen, he said water levels seem to have subsided in recent years — and the number of boaters he has observed speeding down the shoreline has reduced as well.

For those continuing to do so, however, Allen's call-to-action is simple.

"Please slow down and pay attention to your wake. It’s the damage on your shoreline that you’re causing. You don’t see it behind your boat when it hits the shore and it causes erosion," said Allen.

"And if anybody’s boat is tied up, it could also damage their boat."