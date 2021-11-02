LaSalle police officer and partygoer suffer head injuries at large party

Windsor, Ont. -

A Windsor man is facing assault charges for allegedly throwing cement blocks and injuring two people, including a LaSalle police officer, at a large party.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, LaSalle officers responded to a disturbance in the 6500 block of Malden Road.

When officers arrived, they found a large party underway with an estimated 100 – 150 people in attendance. As officers were dealing with the partygoers and shutting down the party, they were informed of a fight that had erupted inside the facility.

Just as they were entering, police say one person was assisted outside who was bleeding profusely from the head after being struck by an object that was thrown.

The officers attended to the man’s injuries and immediately contacted paramedics.

Police say another officer entered the facility to investigate the fighting and was struck in the head with a piece of cement that was thrown.

Both the injured person and the officer suffered a significant laceration and required medical assistance. They were both transported to the hospital and were later released.

In the investigation, officers say they were able to identify the person, a young man from Windsor, who threw the pieces of cement which caused the injuries to the initial injured person and the officer.

He was arrested without incident and is currently charged with assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon on a peace officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or on-line at www.catchcrooks.com.