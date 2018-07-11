

CTV Windsor





The owner of a BMW was just about to get into the passenger side of their car to go for a spin with a prospective buyer when the would-be-buyer suddenly sped off.

LaSalle police confirm the car was stolen right before the owner’s eyes around 10 p.m. on July 9, 2018.

The two parties were negotiating prices for the vehicle, which was listed at $40,000 on AutoTrader. Police say the suspect requested to drive it after expressing interest in the vehicle, a request the owner obliged.

The 2008 BMW M3sedan has Ontario license plates BSNC686.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his mid-20s. They say he has a brown complexion, stands about 5’9 with a slim build and facial hair.

Police also believe the suspect may be from out of town, possibly the Greater Toronto Area – and that’s where the car could be.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LaSalle police at 519-969-5210.