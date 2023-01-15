LaSalle Police look to public for help in finding missing teenage girls
LaSalle Police Service is asking the public for help in locating two teenage girls.
Both girls, 15-year-old Payton Cobby and 14-year-old Brooklyn Leyland, did not return home from school Friday afternoon.
Parents of the girls say they are likely with each other.
While there is no suspicion of foul play, police are looking to find their whereabouts.
LaSalle Police is looking for 15-year-old Payton Cobby (Source: Lasalle Police Service)Payton Cobby
- Five-foot-one.
- 15 years old.
- 95 lbs.
- Blonde straight should length hair.
- Blue eyes.
- Pierced ears.
- Dark-coloured makeup.
- No scars, marks or tattoos.
- Last seen wearing brown Ugg boots, red and black pajama pants and a black coat with grey fur on the hood.
LaSalle Police is looking for 14-year-old Brooklyn Leyland (Source: Lasalle Police Service)Brooklyn Leyland
- Five-foot-four.
- 14 years old.
- 100 lbs.
- Dark, straight, shoulder-length hair.
- Blue eyes.
- Acne on cheeks.
- Braces
- No scars, marks or tattoos.
- Last seen wearing white running shoes, grey sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, ext. 0.
-
