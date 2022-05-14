LaSalle Police kick off Police Week early ﻿

LaSalle police had a head start to police week Saturday with a community meet and greet and classic vehicle display.

Officers set up outside the Zhers grocery store to launch the seven-day public awareness campaign that runs from May 15 to May 21.

Police say the campaign “encourages new connections between police and the communities they serve.”

The campaign represents a chance to highlight how officers are both members of the community they live in and members of the police community they work in, police say.

In past years, LaSalle police joined other local police services at the Devonshire Mall with displays, but felt it was important to be in their own community this year.

Officials say they will be holding a free raffle Saturday for bicycle helmets to also kick off their summer safe cycling program.

LaSalle police host police week display outside Zhers in LaSalle, Ont. on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)