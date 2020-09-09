WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police are investigating the theft of a boat and trailer that were stolen from a Front Road business Saturday.

Police say the vessel was stolen from a business in the 2400 block of Front Road. The boat was situated on the trailer with a tongue lock secured and had been parked in the business’s parking lot.

Investigation revealed the boat was stolen during the early morning hours on Saturday, Sept. 5 but was not discovered until Tuesday, Sept. 8 and was reported to police.

The boat is described as a 1989, 23-foot, yellow and white, Liberator with the registration #ON3850050. The name “WORK BITES” is on the rear of the boat. The Trailer is a yellow “Four Winns” dual axle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at www.catchcrooks.com or by calling 519 258-8477.