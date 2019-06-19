

CTV Windsor





LaSalle police are cracking down on speeders.

Officers issued 22 charges for speeding during targeted traffic enforcement at various locations throughout town on Friday.

Police also issued 13 cautions under the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

One driver was charged and arrested for the offence of impaired driving.

Strategic and targeted traffic enforcement will continue indefinitely and police ask that everyone be patient and drive carefully.