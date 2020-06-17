WINDSOR, ONT. -- After an “exhaustive and thorough” inquiry LaSalle police have closed a suspicious person investigation involving a man impersonating a police officer.

Police closed the investigation Wednesday and said they have reason to believe the incident “did not occur as reported.”

On Friday June 12, LaSalle police received a complaint of a suspicious man in the area of Malden Road and Delmar Street possibly impersonating an officer.

It was reported that a young woman was riding her bike in the area and was approached by a man driving a dark coloured sedan. She allegedly reacted to a siren from the vehicle and the man asked a few general questions before telling her she could leave.

“The LaSalle Police Service have reason to believe that the incident did not occur as reported and there is no evidence to support a public safety risk by an unknown person impersonating a police officer in the Town of LaSalle,” a news release from the police states.