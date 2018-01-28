

CTV Windsor





A little bit of good news Sunday from LaSalle police.

The force stopped close to 600 drivers for RIDE spot checks on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Of those drivers 10 were given a roadside breath test.

Police say all of them were well below the legal limit.

Police say they are encouraged to see that the message from Mothers Against Drunk Driving is getting through.

Officers issued several cautions for traffic related infractions including burnt out headlights and not having up to date documentation.