LaSalle police are pleased with results of latest RIDE check
A LaSalle police truck can be seen in this undated photo. (LaSalle Police Service)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 10:48AM EST
A little bit of good news Sunday from LaSalle police.
The force stopped close to 600 drivers for RIDE spot checks on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Of those drivers 10 were given a roadside breath test.
Police say all of them were well below the legal limit.
Police say they are encouraged to see that the message from Mothers Against Drunk Driving is getting through.
Officers issued several cautions for traffic related infractions including burnt out headlights and not having up to date documentation.