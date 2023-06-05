LaSalle park brush fire deemed suspicious

Brunet Park in LaSalle on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Brunet Park in LaSalle on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver