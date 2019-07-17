

Residents of LaSalle can once again cool off in the town’s outdoor pool just in time for some intense heat over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to hit into the mid-thirties in the next couple days and that’s before the humidex, as a heat warning continues for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The pool re-opens Wednesday after flooding from the Detroit River forced it to close.

All swimming lessons and programs will resume as scheduled, however parking will still be limited.

Laurier Drive west of Front Road remains closed due to standing water.

To access parking for the pool, officials say people should use Adams Lane but parking is limited.

The Riverdance Building will also be open beginning on July 17.

But the LaSalle Boat Ramp remains closed at this time.