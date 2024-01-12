LaSalle named in Top 6 Best Places to Live in Canada. Here’s why:

LaSalle, Ont., has ranked third in the Top 6 Best Places to Live in Canada, according to MovingWaldo.com.

The online technology company that specializing in simplifying the moving process for people, released the list on Jan. 4.

The site provides the following reasons why LaSalle received a high ranking:

With 40 km of paved biking trails and over 100 acres of parkland, you can walk, jog or ride your bicycle through LaSalle without worrying about your safety, with a low crime severity index of 30.18. The town also hosts Night Markets featuring music, vendors and food at the Civic Centre on the last Sunday in May, June, July and August.

As noted by many residents, LaSalle has accessibility to amenities due to its easy access to Windsor – an 18-minute drive by car. The town also has sporting facilities like the Essex Golf and Country Club or the Seven Lakes Golf Course. LaSalle is known to be a great place to raise a family, as it is a tight-knit community with well-maintained infrastructures.

As of November 2023, the average property price is approximately $879,017 with 1-bed apartments renting for around $1,342.

The number one spot went to Wellington County, Ont., followed by Oak Bay, B.C.