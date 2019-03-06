

CTV Windsor





A LaSalle man is $100,000 richer after winning with Encore.

David Meloche won the big prize in the February 27th draw. He also won $2 on another ticket bringing his total to $100,002.

There’s no word yet on how he plans to use the extra toonie.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Meloche said recalling the moment he checked his ticket. “It’s unbelievable, a dream come true.”

The winning ticket was purchased at LaSalle Discount and Variety on Front Road in Windsor.