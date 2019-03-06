LaSalle man wins big with Encore
David Meloche of LaSalle (Courtesy OLG)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 6:17AM EST
A LaSalle man is $100,000 richer after winning with Encore.
David Meloche won the big prize in the February 27th draw. He also won $2 on another ticket bringing his total to $100,002.
There’s no word yet on how he plans to use the extra toonie.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Meloche said recalling the moment he checked his ticket. “It’s unbelievable, a dream come true.”
The winning ticket was purchased at LaSalle Discount and Variety on Front Road in Windsor.