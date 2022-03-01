LaSalle man facing voyeurism charges following investigation

A 28-year-old LaSalle man who was arrested following an investigation involving the suspected possession of child pornography is now facing additional charges of voyeurism.

The Windsor Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit was granted a search warrant to examine the accused’s cell phone as part of the initial investigation.

Investigators found evidence of voyeurism that took place while the accused was working as a dental hygienist, police say.

Police say the voyeurism incidents took place during work, between October 2021 to December 2021 at two separate dental offices in Windsor.

WPS launched the initial investigation in November after receiving information that an individual may have been involved in online child pornography offences.

Through investigation, police identified LaSalle man Sebastian Mehenka, 28, as a suspect. He was arrested on Dec. 13.

Police arrested Mehenka and charged him with the additional two counts of voyeurism on Tuesday.

Investigators were able to identify the adult female victims, however, officers believe that there is a potential for more victims.

While there may be reluctance on the part of the victims to come forward, police encourage them to and want them to know they will be supported, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com