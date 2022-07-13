LaSalle man charged with having twice legal limit of alcohol in system after crash
LaSalle man charged with having twice legal limit of alcohol in system after crash
A young LaSalle man is facing charges after police say he crashed a vehicle with over two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
LaSalle police say he crashed into a utility pole at Malden Road and Sprucewood Avenue late Monday night.
The driver was not seriously injured, but the vehicle was demolished as a result of the collision. Nobody else was in the vehicle at the time.
The driver was later released with a court date to answer to the charges.
His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for a period of 90 days and despite the damage, his vehicle was automatically impounded for a period of seven days.
If convicted he will have:
- 1) A criminal record,
- 2) For a first offence, a fine of not less than $1,500. Depending on the circumstances a term of imprisonment may be imposed.
- 3) For a first offence, a prohibition from operating a motor vehicle for not less than one year and not more than three years.
Police are urging residents to not drink and drive and never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.
If you believe someone is driving impaired or is about to drive impaired, contact the police immediately.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
BREAKING | Ontario opens eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults this week
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?
BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery plant in Ontario
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has reached a deal with Umicore, a global materials technology and recycling group, to build a new battery facility in Ontario's Loyalist Township that will supply materials for one million electric vehicles a year.
Delays at Toronto Pearson airport 'getting better,' GTAA says
After months of chronic issues at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the operating agency says things are 'getting better.'
Former senior U.S. official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser, said on Tuesday that he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries.
Canadian incomes went up in 2020 amid uptake of pandemic benefits: census data
Canadian incomes trended higher in 2020 everywhere except in Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador, as millions benefited from pandemic supports, according to new census data from Statistics Canada.
Roommates, multi-generational homes rising amid increasing costs, immigration: census
Living arrangements that places multiple generations of one family under the same roof is becoming increasingly common, according to Statistics Canada's latest tranche of census data.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario opens eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults this week
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week.
-
‘I’m gonna have some real issues': Kitchener residents left with driveway paving regret
A number of residents living on Carleton Street in Kitchener say they’re feeling regret after agreeing to an unsolicited opportunity for driveway paving.
-
One airlifted after crash in Cambridge
One person has been airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash at a Cambridge roundabout.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario opens eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults this week
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week.
-
Man discovered on fire dies in hospital: Police
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
-
Six people escape fire between two St. Thomas homes
Crews are on scene at a working house fire in St. Thomas.
Barrie
-
Two young drivers clocked speeding on county road in Simcoe County
Provincial police say two young drivers were stopped minutes apart for excessive speeding in Simcoe County.
-
Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
-
Bradford man wins lottery - twice
Remo Gallo of Bradford won $126,000 in 2015 and just picked up a cool $500,000 cheque in the May 27, 2022 draw.
Northern Ontario
-
Lost, injured hikers keeping OPP helicopters busy this summer
The Ontario Provincial Police helicopter has been very busy the last few weeks with three injured and lost hikers needing to be rescued from northeast provincial parks over two days.
-
KED is dead: Sudbury council ends involvement in Kingsway arena project
It was all eyes on Greater Sudbury’s city council meeting on Tuesday as the fate of the Kingsway Entertainment District was determined and after a marathon discussion, the city voted to formally ended its involvement in the development.
-
Sudbury man makes remarkable progress following devastating workplace injury
It’s been a scary couple of weeks for Cameron Stone and his family, but the Sudbury man says he's firmly on the road to recovery.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario opens eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults this week
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
-
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday's game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario opens eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults this week
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week.
-
Delays at Toronto Pearson airport 'getting better,' GTAA says
After months of chronic issues at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the operating agency says things are 'getting better.'
-
Home price forecast for GTA slashed by Royal LePage over aggressive interest rate hikes
Royal LePage has cut its home price forecast for this year amid a series of aggressive interest rate hikes which have pushed up the cost of borrowing and cooled the demand for housing.
Montreal
-
Quebec demands federally-regulated companies come up with plan to increase French at work
Quebec has started warning companies under federal jurisdiction that they have one month to devise a plan that complies with its new language regulations under Bill 96.
-
Blood donations desperately needed as Quebec enters 7th COVID-19 wave
Hema-Quebec is making an urgent call for blood donations as the province steadies into its seventh COVID-19 wave.
-
New Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 detected in Canada
A new Omicron subvariant that is driving infections in India has been detected in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Woman dies, man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van collides with dump truck: N.S. RCMP
One person has died and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a van and a dump truck in South Alton, N.S.
-
RCMP seek information about suspicious disappearance of N.S. man, last seen five months ago
The RCMP is appealing to the public for more information on the suspicious disappearance of a Nova Scotia man, who has been missing for five months.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 10 AM
LIVE AT 10 AM | Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
14-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing in Grant Park area
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 14-year-old following a stabbing on Tuesday night in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
-
'A disappointing day': Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau to test open market
Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has made the decision to test free agency. Flames GM Brad Treliving made the announcement on Tuesday evening.
-
Household income declines in Alberta due to oil, but still among highest in Canada
Data released by Statistics Canada shows people living in Edmonton and Calgary brought home less money in 2020 than they did five years prior.
Edmonton
-
'I'm back': Evander Kane signs on for another 4 seasons with Oilers
The evening before NHL free agency began, Evander Kane signed a four-year, $5.125 million per year extension with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
-
Household income declines in Alberta due to oil, but still among highest in Canada
Data released by Statistics Canada shows people living in Edmonton and Calgary brought home less money in 2020 than they did five years prior.
Vancouver
-
Firefighters in Vancouver may stop responding to many non-life-threatening medical calls under trial
Vancouver firefighters may soon make changes to how they respond to medical calls, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Vancouver.
-
'An immense tragedy': Family of man who died in B.C. workplace accident awarded $875K
The surviving family of a young man who died when he was crushed by a cement-pumping truck at a work site was awarded $875,000 by a B.C. court Monday, with the judge describing their loss as an "immense tragedy."
-
Do you recognize this man? B.C. suspect wanted on multiple warrants considered 'armed and dangerous'
B.C. Mounties are hoping the public will help locate a man they say is wanted on multiple warrants.