LASALLE, ONT. -- The Town of LaSalle is looking at ways to improve Front Road, including traffic issues.

It’s part of the transportation master plan.

Mayor Marc Bondy says Front Road has been an issue for years.

“Front Road's the biggest, we have the big dig I call it, we have surface water mitigation issues to deal with,” says Bondy.

The pilot project includes ways to improve traffic.

One of the proposals includes going to three lanes, while making room for bicycles and pedestrians.

The town would also like to make it a destination for more businesses to open up shop.

Once the plan is approved, it will go back to council with a budget.

“Once everything is done and approved probably late 2020/2021 we might get to this so it's just a matter of going through the process getting it in the budget and then prioritizing where it goes along with that because we got a lot of other plans,” says Bondy.

Front Road's the biggest, we have the big dig I call it, we have surface water mitigation issues to deal with,” says Bondy.