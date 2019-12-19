LASALLE, ONT. -- LaSalle residents now have another way of sending information and questions to the town.

A Citizen Issue/Request Portal is now up on the town’s website.

Town officials say customer service is important and this is an effort to provide a convenient option for residents to reach them.

Requests and inquiries can be submitted to the town and will be sent directly to the appropriate department.

It is expected to result in fewer call transfers, faster resolution and overall great customer service.

Each citizen issue/request submission will be given a service request number. This will allow both the customer and Town officials to track the progress and follow-up as required. Requests submitted after hours (outside of Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm) will be addressed during business hours.

The town says all requests will be acknowledged within two business days.

For after-hours service requests that may require immediate attention such as a traffic light not working, road flooding or other possible dangerous conditions please call our after-hours number at 519-969-4143. If the issue is about an immediate threat to public safety, call 911 for emergency assistance.