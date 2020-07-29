WINDSOR, ONT. -- The LaSalle Miracle committee is once again offering a ‘Miracle Bag’ of donations to anyone who has been on long term lay off due to the pandemic.

Those who have yet to collect a bag but would like to pick up food and hygiene items can stop by the Westport Marina in LaSalle at 970 Front Road on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

A ‘Miracle Bag’ pick-up was held twice this month for those “suffering silently in need due to COIVD related layoffs.”

LaSalle donations from the June 27th Miracle brought in a haul of 340,000 pounds of food, baby products, pet food and hygiene products. The entire event across Windsor and Essex County collected more than two million pounds of food and supplies.

If transportation is an issue for any family, a Miracle Bag food delivery can be arranged.

Any additional not for profit community organizations that are looking for help with donations during this challenging time can contact Sue Desjarlais at suedesjarlais@gmail.com or Nancy Campana at nancyc@nouveauevent.com.