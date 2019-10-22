LASALLE -- LaSalle Police are reminding the public that hunting is prohibited in the town on Sundays after charging two people.

Officers were called to Senator Street near the Detroit River for a hunting complaint on Oct. 20 around 8 a.m.

Police say they found a vessel in the area on the Detroit River which was covered in camouflage and the occupants were in the process of hunting waterfowl.

Officers spoke with the hunters and asked about proper documentation, licences, and permits as well as where and when they were hunting.

As a result of the investigation, both hunters were charged for hunting on a Sunday, which is prohibited in the town.

Anyone who disobeys the by-law could be fined up to $5,000.