LaSalle Fire Department hosts open house for Fire Prevention Week

Dozens of parents in LaSalle brought their kids to the fire hall for an open house on Saturday as part of Fire Prevention Week.

The department had a variety of activities for everyone to try. Officials said about 200 people went to the open house on Friday and about another 200 was expected on Saturday.

Kids were drawn to the hoses as some were tasked with putting out a small fire.

Families learned the importance of this year's theme, “Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape”, which highlighted the need to have an escape plan in case fire breaks out at home.

"Seconds matter. That's why we're focusing on escape routes to teach kids and families to have working smoke alarms and have that planned escape route so you're efficient at it and you can get out safely." Said LaSalle firefighter Kyle Cant, who helped organize the two-day open house.