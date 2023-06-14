LaSalle events centre packed with questions on Ojibway National Urban Park

Residents streamed into the LaSalle Events Centre Tuesday night for a glimpse at how plans for the Ojibway National Urban Park are progressing.

It’s the second time an official open house has been held to address unanswered questions from members of the public – of which there seem to be many.

“This whole process for us right now is unanswered questions,” said LaSalle Coun. Jeff Renaud.

The proposed park is still in the planning phase – with Parks Canada welcoming questions, comments and insights at open houses like the one in LaSalle or via email.

Mario and Laura Aversa were some of the dozens to attend the open house with questions about what happens to a piece of land they own in the area targeted for the park’s development.

They haven’t heard whether the government will buy the land from them or simply expropriate it.

“We just want information on when it’s going to be done and what’s going to happen to our property,” Mario said.

The Aversas left Tuesday without an answer to that question – but remain supportive of the park itself.

“We’re happy that hopefully something will be done for the area,” said Laura.

Even the Town of LaSalle itself doesn’t know how the feds will take its land – and Renaud says that gives town hall pause, considering the money that’s been put in.

“We have significant investments in LaSalle Woods and Brunette Park. Do we just give that up? We don’t know what this looks like,” Renaud said.

He said it may be another year before questions like this are answered, with Parks Canada tentatively pencilling designation of the park in for 2025 at the earliest.