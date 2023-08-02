LaSalle driver nearly 60km/h over speed limit: Police

A driver in LaSalle was stopped for going nearly 60 km/h over the speed limit according to police. Aug 1, 2023. (Source: LaSalle police) A driver in LaSalle was stopped for going nearly 60 km/h over the speed limit according to police. Aug 1, 2023. (Source: LaSalle police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver