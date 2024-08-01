LaSalle criminal record checks from June 25 to July 31 invalid
The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) has announced criminal record checks and vulnerable sector screenings from June 25 to July 31 are now invalid.
This is due to a technical issue found that allowed applicants to edit the contents of their documents.
The LPS said the issue has been corrected and any affected individuals and organizations are being contacted.
Anyone who received a document between June 25 and July 31 is asked to request an updated, valid document. Police will issue a new Police Record Check Certificate with a date of Aug. 1.
There will be no additional charges for the replacements. The LPS apologizes for the inconvenience.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
B.C. preparing for 'worst-case scenario' if landslide-caused dam in Chilcotin River gives way
The risk to communities along the Fraser and Chilcotin rivers if a dam created by a massive landslide is breached is uncertain but has the potential to be "significant," according to officials.
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Italian Air Force performs flyover in Toronto
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.
Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200-metre butterfly, sets Olympic record
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
Kitchener
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
Waterloo Regional Police say a high-risk arrest on Monday is linked to lengthy drug investigation in Kitchener.
Young teens reported missing to police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens.
Masking rules return at Guelph General Hospital
Masks are making a return at Guelph General Hospital due to rising rates of COVID-19 in the community.
London
Emergency responders searching for a child in the Thames River
The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child seen entering the Thames River.
London Ribfest takes over Victoria Park
For more than 35 years, Londoners have been getting their fill during the Civic Holiday weekend by lining up at the annual London Ribfest.
Suspect in custody following large police search
Members of the South Bruce OPP, OPP Canine Unit, and OPP helicopter converged on a field west of Teeswater, off Bruce Road 6, around 10 a.m. — in search of a wanted suspect.
Barrie
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
15-year-old faces weapons charges after fight with Barrie resident
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
$78M community centre in Bracebridge nears completion
The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre will soon be completed after breaking ground in the spring of 2022. The Mayor of Bracebridge, Rick Maloney, said the centre has three large components.
Northern Ontario
Conservative leader speaks to packed house in northern Ontario
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been touring northern Ontario this week, including a rally Wednesday night in Kirkland Lake in front of a packed crowd
Charity that helps kids in Sudbury victimized by theft
The charity Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer was the victim of a brazen break-and-enter Wednesday night in Sudbury.
Sault Ste. Marie
This weekend a chance to snap pics of Canada’s wildlife
The Nature Conservancy of Canada is urging residents to get out this long weekend, and snap some pictures of wildlife wherever they see it.
Tenant threatens another tenant with baseball bat
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
Suspect with long history of B&Es arrested again in Elliot Lake
A 49-year-old suspect with a history of being charged with break-and-enters in Elliot Lake is facing similar charges.
Ottawa
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
Renfrew County swelters under 3rd heat warning of the summer
Mother Nature is turning up the heat on the region as Renfrew County heads into the Civic holiday long weekend.
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
Toronto
U-Haul truck crashes into Rexdale home, 2 people injured: police
The driver of a U-Haul truck crashed into a home in Rexdale Thursday evening and police say the structure has collapsed.
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
Montreal
Swimming restricted at Montreal beach due to contamination
Montreal Public Health has restricted swimming at a beach in the city's east end because of contamination. In a report, the agency said that the soil at the beach in Promenade-Bellerive Park is contaminated with lead and benzene and that sewers could be contaminating the water.
Sherbrooke police investigating after man dies, 2nd man in critical condition
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Sherbrooke as a second person is between life and death in hospital.
Montreal man launches class-action lawsuit against social media platforms for being too addictive
A Montreal man is launching a class-action lawsuit against the parent companies of several social media platforms, alleging they are too addictive and cause harm.
Winnipeg
Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
Manitoba's police watchdog investigating death following attempted traffic stop
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman following an attempted traffic stop Wednesday afternoon near the Perimeter Highway.
Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
Edmonton
Old Royal Alberta Museum building in Glenora to be torn down: province
The former Royal Alberta Museum building will be torn down and replaced with a green space, the province announced on Thursday.
Man at large captured in Edmonton 2 weeks later
An escaped inmate has been captured in Edmonton after spending two weeks at large.
Calgary
3 vehicles catch fire in parking lot at Fish Creek Park
Three cars caught fire Thursday in a Fish Creek Park parking lot.
'Bears and the bare naked': RCMP search for elusive nude man spotted at Kananaskis, Alta., campground
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
Speed a possible factor in S.E. Calgary crash that left motorcyclist dead: police
Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in a Wednesday crash that left one man dead in southeast Calgary.
Regina
Regina Beach 'not suitable for swimming' due to E. coli outbreak
Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water at Regina Beach due to high levels of E. coli.
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
Thousands flock to the 2024 Queen City Ex
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
Vancouver
Pride parade, Powell Street Festival and other B.C. Day long weekend events in Metro Vancouver
Whether you're celebrating Pride, summer, Japanese culture or all of the above, there's plenty to do in Vancouver this B.C. Day long weekend. Here are some events to check out.
Vancouver Island
B.C. anti-gang probe nets drug charges against 8 suspects in Metro Vancouver
British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force says five men and three women in Metro Vancouver are facing a raft of drug-trafficking charges after a months-long investigation focusing on the production of fentanyl and MDMA.
Atlantic
Couple charged after dog found in distress in Yarmouth, N.S.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
Atlantic Canadian division deploys troops to Latvia
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
Suspicious fire in Dartmouth, N.S., under investigation: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
N.L.
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.