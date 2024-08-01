WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle criminal record checks from June 25 to July 31 invalid

    A LaSalle police truck can be seen in this undated photo. (LaSalle Police Service) A LaSalle police truck can be seen in this undated photo. (LaSalle Police Service)
    Share

    The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) has announced criminal record checks and vulnerable sector screenings from June 25 to July 31 are now invalid.

    This is due to a technical issue found that allowed applicants to edit the contents of their documents.

    The LPS said the issue has been corrected and any affected individuals and organizations are being contacted.

    Anyone who received a document between June 25 and July 31 is asked to request an updated, valid document. Police will issue a new Police Record Check Certificate with a date of Aug. 1.

    There will be no additional charges for the replacements. The LPS apologizes for the inconvenience.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News