LaSalle criminal record checks from June 25 to July 31 invalid

The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) has announced criminal record checks and vulnerable sector screenings from June 25 to July 31 are now invalid.

This is due to a technical issue found that allowed applicants to edit the contents of their documents.

The LPS said the issue has been corrected and any affected individuals and organizations are being contacted.

Anyone who received a document between June 25 and July 31 is asked to request an updated, valid document. Police will issue a new Police Record Check Certificate with a date of Aug. 1.

There will be no additional charges for the replacements. The LPS apologizes for the inconvenience.