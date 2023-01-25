LaSalle creates internet purchase site in police parking lot

An internet purchase site has been created in the LaSalle Police Service (LPS) parking lot to offer a safer option when buying items online and through social media.

The Exchange Zone offers a visible public space with signage in the visitor parking lot at 1880 Normandy Street. All areas of the lot are recorded on video surveillance at all times.

“If you are unable to meet at our Exchange Zone, insist on completing your transactions in well-lit, public, and popular locations, preferably where other members of the public are present, to avoid becoming a victim of crime, LPS said in a news release.

Police are reminding the public that officers will not be involved in these exchanges. They will not mediate, document or be a witness to private transactions and will only get involved if requested or if the transaction becomes a criminal matter.

Police say they cannot use the police computer system to run model numbers, serial numbers, etc. of items that are part of a private exchange unless there is an investigation initiated.

For officer and public safety police ask the public not to bring any firearms or weapons in the lobby of the police station.

LaSalle police are offering the following tips to protect yourself during a buy and sell exchange: