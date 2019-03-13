

A proposal to change the oath of office new councilors take isn’t moving ahead in LaSalle.

Council voted to receive the report which centres on removing the Queen from the municipal oath of office to better reflect the role of Canada’s indigenous people.

The document asks council endorse and support the replacement of paragraph four to "I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to my country, canada, and to its three founding nations.”

The municipality of Mattice-Val Côté in Quebec passed a resolution in December 2018 requesting the Ontario government change the Municipal Act, citing previous treatment of indigenous people by the government.

LaSalle councillor Mike Akpata, who is also a veteran, understands why First Nations people feel strongly about wanting to replace the current paragraph but, feels it shouldn't be changed.

“But, as a Canadian veteran, I swore an oath and I cannot stand for this amendment,” says Akpata. “The 22 soldier that were killed in my tour swore the same oath I’m luck here to carry it through – those 22 did not.”

The resolution landed at LaSalle council following Kingsville’s support.