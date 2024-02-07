LaSalle boy stuns NHL superstar Connor Bedard to win autographed stick

Cruz Ciarlariello woke up a lot earlier than most 10 year olds this past Saturday, but said it was all worth it.

He and his dad were in Toronto to take in all the action of NHL All-Star Weekend and got up at about 4:00 a.m. to try to get a wristband to take part in a skills competition.

“It was like a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Ciarlariello said.

Ten lucky fans who lined up outside a SportChek would get their chance to try to make a shot only NHL rookie Connor Bedard could make – in front of the superstar himself.

The winner would get Bedard’s autograph on a brand new, limited edition Sherwood hockey stick — a prize Ciarlariello held while talking to CTV News on Tuesday.

“I thought I was going to do pretty good but I didn’t think I was going to win it,” he said.

Of the 10 constants, Ciarlariello was the youngest.

He was one of only three to hit the target top shelf in the net, advancing to a sudden death shootout, where he was the only one to make the shot.

“He came up and he just had this confidence about him,” recalled Brendon Arnold, Vice President of Brand Marketing of Sherwood Hockey.

“The whole store, and I'm talking hundreds and hundreds of people, were watching him for this last shot. All the pressure in the world. You have Connor Bedard, right behind you watching you and he just snipes it.”

Sherwood Hockey hosted the event as part of a celebration of the brand’s 75th anniversary.

Handing the 10-year-old champ a special Diamond Edition 7500 edition hockey stick, but not before Bedard got his hands on it.

“He was nice to sign the stick and do all this,” Ciarlariello said.

He said Bedard offered up a little support before the shot, too. Telling him “you got this.”

“And he said nice job when I won the stick,” said Ciarlariello.

The 10-year-old, who plays for the LaSalle Sabres, said his dad is going to mount the stick on his bedroom wall.

He said he hopes this isn’t his last All-Star Weekend, wishing to someday be on the ice for the competitions.

“I want to try and make it to the NHL,” he said.