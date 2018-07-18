LaSalle bans open-air fires
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018
The dry conditions have forced another municipality to issue a ban on all open-air fires.
The Town of LaSalle is the latest community to prohibit all open-air fires until further notice.
This includes campfires, chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, brush fires and agricultural fires and fireworks. Under by-law 7170, fines will be administered for violation.
The Town of Tecumseh also issued a burn ban on Tuesday, citing the hot and humid weather and a lack of rain.
A fire ban also remains in place in Chatham-Kent.