The dry conditions have forced another municipality to issue a ban on all open-air fires.

The Town of LaSalle is the latest community to prohibit all open-air fires until further notice.

This includes campfires, chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, brush fires and agricultural fires and fireworks. Under by-law 7170, fines will be administered for violation.

The Town of Tecumseh also issued a burn ban on Tuesday, citing the hot and humid weather and a lack of rain.

A fire ban also remains in place in Chatham-Kent.