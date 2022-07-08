LaSalle and Windsor home insurance premiums are highest in Ontario

Homeowners in LaSalle and Windsor pay the highest average home insurance premiums in Ontario, according to a report from Rates.ca.

The average rate is $2,411 in LaSalle and $2,139 in Windsor.

Recent data from their Home Insuramap tool also shows that home insurance premiums in the province have increased approximately 10 per cent since Q3 2021.

“The topography of the Windsor region makes it more likely to flood than other Ontario cities. As incidents of severe weather increase across the country, flooding is a peril for which more and more insurance providers are adjusting coverage – all the more so in low-lying areas,” says Rates.ca expert and licensed insurance agent Tanisha Kishan.

“It has never been more important for Ontario homeowners to have water damage protection – where possible the greatest amount of protection available.”

Extreme weather, supply chain issues and inflation are all factors in rising home insurance prices in Ontario, driving up provincial premiums by 10 per cent and premiums in LaSalle and Windsor by 15 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

Ajax has the lowest rate at $1,068.

How to reduce your home insurance costs: