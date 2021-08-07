Advertisement
LaSalle and Windsor fire crews fight fire at commercial building
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 1:33PM EDT
Fire crews from LaSalle and Windsor responded to a commercial structure fire in the 6100 block of Morton Industrial Parkway in LaSalle, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (courtesy OnLocation/Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Fire crews from LaSalle and Windsor responded to a commercial structure fire Friday night.
Crews arrived to heavy smoke in the 6100 block of Morton Industrial Parkway and Windsor fire was called in to assist with man power.
Officials believe the fire started in the furnace and spread to the roof of the building. Firefighters were able to knock the blaze down.
There were no injuries reported.
