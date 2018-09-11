Large house destroyed by fire in Essex County
A house is destroyed by fire on County Road 12 on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. (Essex Fire and Rescue)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 6:35AM EDT
Essex County fire crews battled a massive house fire overnight that left the home destroyed.
Around 2 a.m. Essex Fire and Rescue tweeted that they were on scene of a structure fire on County Road 12.
Provincial Police closed a section of the road while firefighters dealt with the blaze.
A photo from the scene shows a large white home covered in smoke in flames with the damage visibly severe.
The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have yet to be released.