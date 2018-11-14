

CTV Windsor





A large weekend fire in the Walkerville area started in a kitchen.

Windsor fire officials and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office have determined the cause of the fire at the six unit multi-plex at 1264 Argyle Rd. is accidental.

No one was hurt, but the blaze early Saturday morning caused extensive damage.

Officials have estimated the total damage from the structure to the contents is $1.7-million.

More than 40 firefighters were needed to battle the blaze for more than 12 hours. An aerial truck was also used due to limited visibility and extreme heat.

The building is 105 years old and is made up of six units that share an attic.