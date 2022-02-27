Large barn fire reported in Lakeshore

Windsor, Ont. -

A large barn appeared to be engulfed in flames in Lakeshore.

According to reports on social media, Lakeshore fire crews responded to a fully involved barn fire in the 900 block of Talbot Road early Sunday morning.

Lakeshore Fire Stations 1 & 2 Crews are on scene of a fully involved barn fire in the 900 block of Talbot Rd. Ariel operations underway. Multiple units on scene. 2nd Alarm Assignment. O.P.P. on traffic. EMS on standby #Lakeshore pic.twitter.com/jl75yWF5pK — On Location (@_OnLocation_) February 27, 2022

Multiple units were on scene with aerial operations to battle the blaze.

A restoration company was on site on Sunday afternoon.

CTV News has reached out to the Lakeshore Fire Department for more information.

More details coming.