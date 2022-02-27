Large barn fire reported in Lakeshore
A large barn appeared to be engulfed in flames in Lakeshore.
According to reports on social media, Lakeshore fire crews responded to a fully involved barn fire in the 900 block of Talbot Road early Sunday morning.
Multiple units were on scene with aerial operations to battle the blaze.
A restoration company was on site on Sunday afternoon.
CTV News has reached out to the Lakeshore Fire Department for more information.
More details coming.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called 'aggressive statements' by leading NATO powers.
Troop withdrawal and criminal charges: Ukraine sets 'red lines' with Russia, representative to Canada says
As war rages on in Ukraine, the country's chargé d'affaires to Canada says their demands not only include the total withdrawal of Russian troops but also the filing of criminal charges in international court.
Live updates: Protesters in France denounce Vladimir Putin
Hundreds of people protested on Sunday in Paris and in the Riviera city of Nice against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Ukrainian flags and those of other eastern European nations hoisted high.
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine
Two Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, called for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, with Fridman calling it a tragedy for both countries' people.
'Let us help them get straight to hell': Road signs being removed to confuse Russians
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.
Quebec man charged in connection with 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa
Ottawa police have announced new charges against a Quebec man in relation to the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
Explainer: How is the Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?
Ukraine's tangled political history with Russia has its counterpart in the religious landscape, with Ukraine's majority Orthodox Christian population divided between an independent-minded group based in Kyiv and another loyal to its patriarch in Moscow.
Kitchener
-
Police called on 4-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for murder, inspiring recovery from injury: Top stories of the week
Police called on a four-year-old student, a 17-year-old arrested for murder, and a Kitchener soccer player returning after a devastating injury round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
Officers stabbed, dog shot after altercation with man in Cambridge
Two police officers have reportedly been stabbed, two others have been injured, and a dog has been shot following an altercation with a man in Cambridge.
London
-
Police seek driver after vehicle crashes into garage on Cranbrook Drive
London police are looking for the driver of a car that slammed into a home on Cranbrook Drive.
-
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
-
Owner uses GPS to track stolen vehicle: Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police say the owner of a stolen vehicle was able to use the vehicle’s GPS to find its location.
Barrie
-
Dozens turn out in Barrie Saturday rallying for Ukraine
There was a showing of support on Saturday in Barrie for the people of Ukraine as Russian forces continue to invade the sovereign nation.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
Relief amongst business owners ahead of removal of vaccine passport
Many business owners are breathing a sigh of relief at the upcoming removal of the province's proof of vaccination system.
Northern Ontario
-
Top 5 northern Ontario new stories this week
In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week.
-
$21M Lotto 649 ticket sold in this Ontario city
The winning ticket to Saturday's $21 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in this central Ontario city.
-
Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial
A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.
Ottawa
-
Quebec man charged in connection with 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa
Ottawa police have announced new charges against a Quebec man in relation to the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Two killed in serious crash late Saturday
Ottawa paramedics say two men have died following a serious collision on Hunt Club Road.
-
One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa on Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in the city on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
Video shows pickup truck strike one woman, barely miss another in Toronto hit and run trial
A woman who missed being hit by a pickup that grievously injured her friend took the stand as a witness in a Toronto hit and run trial, describing the moment of impact and how close she came to being struck as well.
-
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called 'aggressive statements' by leading NATO powers.
Montreal
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec on Monday
Starting Monday, the Quebec government will lift a series of restrictions put in place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow squall alerts issued across Quebec
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snow squall watch for the islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to multiple regions of Quebec
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community prays and protests for an end to the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, parishioners and protesters gathered in Montreal on Sunday calling and praying for peace.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry plans frank account of N.S. mass shooting
Canadians are being advised to brace Monday for the retelling of the horrors of the country's worst mass shooting in modern history as a public inquiry provides a chronological description of the tragedy that began in Portapique, N.S.
-
Many gathered in Halifax to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and unite against Putin Saturday
Canada and its NATO allies have punished Putin with sanctions. NATO members are sending money, weapons and opening their borders to Ukrainian refugees, but at Saturday’s rally there were calls to do more.
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police forensics unit investigating 'incident' in Assiniboine Park
The Winnipeg police forensics unit is investigating an incident in Assiniboine Park.
-
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called 'aggressive statements' by leading NATO powers.
-
Manitoba Liberals apologize for posting red dress with words 'overthrow the government'
The Manitoba Liberal Party has apologized for posting in its online shop a red dress showing the words 'overthrow the government', which the party says was put online by a volunteer without permission.
Calgary
-
Ukrainian-Calgarian marches across city to raise awareness of Russian invasion
A Ukrainian-Calgarian, originally from Crimea, will be walking through the city in an effort to bring more support for the country's fight against Russian invaders.
-
Support centre for Black Calgarians and newcomers opens in the city
A new support services facility has opened in Calgary, aiming to fill a need that organizers say many are lacking.
-
Tkachuk, Toffoli lead Flames past Wild
Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each scored twice and added an assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames won 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild to tie a franchise record with 11 consecutive wins on home ice.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Ukrainian community calls on Alberta to ban the sale of Russian-made liquor
Ukrainians in Alberta are calling the province to ban the sale of Russian-made and imported liquor products as Russia's military continues its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Oilers to test Hurricanes' injury-adjusted defense
It was the smallest of sample sizes — one game — but the Carolina Hurricanes have to like the results from retooling some of their back end because of injuries.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices set another record
Gas prices hit another record high in Metro Vancouver on Saturday, a development analysts have attributed to the sanctions placed on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Former police dog handlers join forces to support retired four-legged colleagues
Const. Aaron Courtney was passionate about his career as a police dog handler. That 16-year career was wiped away in seconds, when he was rammed by a suspected drunk driver.
-
'Stand with Ukraine': Rally at Vancouver Art Gallery draws large crowd
A large crowd gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and show support for the Ukrainian people.