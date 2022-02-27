Large barn fire reported in Lakeshore

Lakeshore fire crews responded to a fully involved barn fire in the 900 block of Talbot Road on Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter) Lakeshore fire crews responded to a fully involved barn fire in the 900 block of Talbot Road on Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Explainer: How is the Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?

Ukraine's tangled political history with Russia has its counterpart in the religious landscape, with Ukraine's majority Orthodox Christian population divided between an independent-minded group based in Kyiv and another loyal to its patriarch in Moscow.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver