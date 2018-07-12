

Bad news for Windsor residents who want to use Lanspeary pool to beat the heat.

The city reports the pool is currently closed due to a mechanical issue.

Repairs are expected to take some time and Lanspeary will likely remain closed until at least early next week.

The City has five other outdoor pools available for residents to use.

There are also eight free spray pads in Windsor, open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on pools and spray pads, visit citywindsor.ca and search outdoor pools or call 311.