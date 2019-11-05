WINDSOR -- The City of Windsor says there will be a series of rolling lane closures over the next few weeks on the E.C. Row Expressway.

City crews will be cutting and cleaning the centre median and south shoulder, starting at Huron Line on Tuesday morning, and working their way east.

Once they reach Banwell Road, work will take place in the centre median and north shoulder as they head west.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, Nov. 22.

Officials are asking motorists to please use extra caution where work crews are present.