Landlord facing pushback from tenant on property cleanup

In a near-east end Windsor neighbourhood, a landlord has been served notice to clean up the yard or be hit with fees.

For Onorio Derose, it’s easier said than done, for his property at 1510 Aubin Rd.

Every time Derose shows up or sends in a clean-up crew, he is met with hostility from the tenant.

"This is my third offence, I’m a repeat offender," Derose told CTV News. “[The property is covered with] household items, broken bike, broken basketball net."

If he doesn't clean up the mess, the city said it will have the right to hire a contractor to come in and remove the garbage, the cost being added to property tax bill.

"This is ridiculous. I want to clean it up, I really do,” said Derose.

But when he makes an attempt, his workers are met with foul language and threats from the tenant.

"It wasn't a safe environment so I told them to leave,” he said.

CTV News requested an interview with the tenant but shortly afterwards, she called police.

"I’ve been telling the city what’s been going on step by step. He [a city employee] didn't care he just said get it cleaned up.”

City officials said they cannot comment on this specific case but said when complaints are called into 311, a bylaw enforcement officer will go out to inspect the property.

"We have to stay in our box, we don’t get involved with landlord and tenant disputes,” said Manager of Licensing and Enforcement, Craig Robertson.

Officials claim they do attempt to work with the property owners, but ultimately it is their responsibility.

"We leave that up to those individuals to consult with the landlord and tenant board and look for a resolution that way, or get legal advice as to how they can recover these penalties or any other municipal fines.,” said Robertson.

Derose's message to those in the neighbourhood is, “I'm sorry. I'm doing the best I can."

He has handed an evection order to the tenant and they are expected to meet next in court on March 23.

"If she leaves on the 23, it will be cleaned on the 24," Derose concluded.