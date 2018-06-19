

CTV Windsor





A 16-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after a serious crash in Chatham-Kent.

Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Gould Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The preliminary investigation has revealed a young woman driving her father’s truck lost control of the vehicle shortly after 10 p.m. and the truck left the road and came to rest in a field.

Police say the driver was not wearing her seatbelt and she was ejected from the vehicle.

The 16-year-old Lambton teen was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to a London Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.