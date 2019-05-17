

CTV Windsor





The Lakeview Park Marina docks will be closed to renters of recreational boat slips for the 2019 season.

City of Windsor officials say they decided to put the safety of boaters first.

There are 200 dock slips at the marina and they were all sold out.

Officials say the marina will still accommodate the police boat.

After much consideration on the fluctuating water levels, as well as an assessment of the current safety conditions of the docks and hydro to the docks, city officials say they have decided that closure is the right course of action.

The fuel docks, launch ramps, sanitation pump and tours to Peche Island will remain open and continue for as long as the water levels and safety permit.

Officials say they sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the extremely high water levels but their number one priority is the safety of everyone at the Marina.

They look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lakeview Park Marina in 2020.