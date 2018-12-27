A 48 year old Lakeshore woman was caught travelling nearly double the speed limit on Christmas Eve.

Ontario Provincial Police say at approximately 2:30 p.m., a member of their traffic management unit stopped a motor vehicle on highway 401 in Lakeshore.

OPP say the vehicle was observed travelling more than 70 km/hr over the posted 100 km/hr.

Her driver’s licence was suspended and her vehicle was impounded, under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The woman is charged with Racing a Motor Vehicle, and is scheduled to appear in court, in February.