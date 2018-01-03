

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are crediting a R.I.D.E. check for nabbing an alleged drunk driver on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh.

OPP took part in the joint police service R.I.D.E. program on Dec. 29 in various locations in Windsor and Essex County.

At about 1:55 a.m. on Riverside Drive, an OPP member identified a driver who had previously consumed alcohol.

Police say an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered at the roadside and the driver registered "fail" and was arrested.

Yvette Price, 56, of Lakeshore, will appear in a Windsor court on Jan. 11 charged with driving a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

Her driver's licence has been suspended and vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.