

CTV Windsor





Town of Lakeshore officials are warning the public about increased reports of fox activity within the urban areas.

The Ministry of Natural Resources recommends individuals keep their distance from wildlife. The animal will most likely avoid human interaction.

The town recommends keeping properties clean, eliminating hiding places and picking up pet excrement.

Foxes are omnivores, consuming a large variety of small mammals (rodents), birds, eggs, insects as well as fruits, grasses, sedges and tubers. They will take advantage of garbage if available.

For further information on wildlife and best practices, visit the Ministry of Natural Resources website or the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) website.