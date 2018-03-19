Lakeshore traffic stop results in drug charges for two men
A traffic stop in Lakeshore has resulted in a number of charges against two men from Essex County.
The OPP say an officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 3 around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Police say they seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, an edged weapon and drug paraphernalia during the arrest.
Elias Chavira-Gonzalez, 28, of Leamington faces several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and obstructing a police officer.
Youkhanna Yalda, 21, of Windsor faces a charge of drug possession and a breach of recognizance.