WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Lakeshore will discuss a 4.4 per cent municipal accommodation tax Tuesday night.

The tax would be added to all hotel, motel, inn and resort accommodations in the municipality.

The Holiday Inn Express approached council suggesting the tax when it opened its new hotel in Lakeshore.

The chain currently charges the tax at all their other locations, and want to keep charges the same across all of its hotels.

According to a report set to go before council at Tuesday’s meeting, the tax could generate up to $131,000 per year.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain tells AM800 half of that money would go to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and the other half will finance tourism programs in Lakeshore.