

CTV Windsor





A 72-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged with impaired driving.

OPP in Lakeshore received a call regarding a possible impaired driver on Friday at 8 p.m.

Officers say they found the vehicle, a white Hyundai, which was seen crossing the centre line several times and pulling into a driveway, cutting across the lawn before coming to a stop on Lapointe Street in Lakeshore.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

Jerome Leclaire, 72, of Lakeshore, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding 80 milligrams blood alcohol content.

He will appear in a Windsor court on June 27 to answer to the charges.