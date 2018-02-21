

Sanitary sewers are now up to handling normal system usage, in Lakeshore.

Residents were being asked to conserve water because a portion of the town’s sanitary sewer system was operating at capacity, following Wednesdays heavy rainfall and snow melt.

The town sanitary sewer system from West Puce Rd. east to Rourke Line from Lake St. Clair to the County Road 22 corridor and neighbouring side streets was at full capacity.

The Town had requested all residents avoid doing laundry, running dishwashers, taking showers and flushing the toilet until the system had a chance to catch up and was operating back at normal levels.