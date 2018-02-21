

CTV Windsor





Residents in Lakeshore are being asked to conserve water because a portion of the town’s sanitary sewer system is operating at capacity.

The town sanitary sewer system from West Puce Rd. east to Rourke Line from Lake St. Clair to the County Road 22 corridor and neighbouring side streets is at full capacity due to recent rains and snow melt.

The Town requests all residents avoid doing laundry, running dishwashers, taking showers and flushing the toilet until the system has a chance to catch up and is operating back at normal levels.

The Town will provide a further update on the status of the system.